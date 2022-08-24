Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Uttar Pradesh: Lineman cuts power supply to police station after cops fine him, video goes viral

Uttar Pradesh: The district traffic police issued a fine of Rs 6,000 to the lineman whose monthly salary is Rs 5,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Lineman cuts power supply to police station after cops fine him, video goes viral
Screengrab from the viral video.

Irked by being fined for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike, a lineman in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli cut the power supply of a police station citing overdue bills.

According to reports, the district traffic police issued a fine of Rs 6,000 to the contractual employee from the state power department for the traffic violation. However, it is still not clear why a hefty fine of Rs 6,000 was issued as the official penalty for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 2,000.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, wherein the lineman, whose monthly salary is Rs 5,000, can be seen climbing a pole outside Shamli's Kasba Thana Bhawan and cutting the power supply of the police station.

Talking about the incident, the lineman, Mehtab, said the traffic police stopped him for not wearing a helmet while he was returning from work on his bike. Mehtab also claimed that he pleaded with the police, saying that the offence would not be repeated, but the police did not listen.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RSOS Rajasthan State Open School 10, 12 result 2022 DECLARED at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.