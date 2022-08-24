Uttar Pradesh: Lineman cuts power supply to police station after cops fine him, video goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video.

Irked by being fined for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike, a lineman in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli cut the power supply of a police station citing overdue bills.

According to reports, the district traffic police issued a fine of Rs 6,000 to the contractual employee from the state power department for the traffic violation. However, it is still not clear why a hefty fine of Rs 6,000 was issued as the official penalty for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 2,000.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, wherein the lineman, whose monthly salary is Rs 5,000, can be seen climbing a pole outside Shamli's Kasba Thana Bhawan and cutting the power supply of the police station.

Talking about the incident, the lineman, Mehtab, said the traffic police stopped him for not wearing a helmet while he was returning from work on his bike. Mehtab also claimed that he pleaded with the police, saying that the offence would not be repeated, but the police did not listen.