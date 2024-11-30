A viral video showing a woman’s mesmerising dance on song ‘Mohe Rang Do Lal’ is winning hearts online, leaving netizens spellbound.

The video, shared on Instagram, features a woman performing classical dance on the song from the blockbuster movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

The song ‘Mohe Rang Do Lal’ features actress Deepika Padukone and was sung by iconic singer Shreya Ghosal.

Meanwhile, the viral clip has garnered over four lakh views, capturing netizens’ hearts.

Here’s how netizens reacted

“Like poetry in motion”, an user commented, heaping praise on the brilliant dance.

Another user wrote, "Seeing some women can make you feel so happy and proud of just being a woman......the female form ....the ethereal presence of women.....the art"

A third joined, "Oh my gosh! How can someone dance with so much grace?"