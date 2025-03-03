Blinkit's 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram saves a woman's grandfather's life, showcasing quick response, professionalism, and compassion.

A woman from Gurugram recently shared a touching story about how Blinkit's quick-response ambulance service helped save her grandfather's life. Blinkit, a quick-commerce company, introduced its 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram earlier this year, aiming to provide fast and reliable emergency medical assistance. The service has now proven its value by offering life-saving support when it mattered most.

A Rapid Response That Made All the Difference

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Komal Kataria described the urgency of the situation. Her grandfather needed immediate medical care, and the family turned to Blinkit's ambulance service for help. Kataria expected the usual delays, confusion, and stress often associated with emergency medical services. However, what followed left her genuinely impressed.

She shared, "Within minutes, the ambulance arrived—faster than any traditional service I've seen. The paramedics and staff were incredibly professional, conducting on-the-spot tests like blood pressure, sugar levels, and oxygen checks, ensuring stabilisation even before we reached the hospital."

The ambulance staff not only provided critical medical support during the transport but also displayed remarkable professionalism and compassion. Kataria praised the team for staying with the family until the doctor arrived, offering a comforting presence during a stressful time.

Professionalism with a Heart

What stood out to Kataria was not just the speed of service but the integrity of the ambulance staff. She mentioned that when her family attempted to show their gratitude through a monetary offer, the staff politely declined. "It's rare to see such professionalism, speed, and humility combined in emergency services. Blinkit isn't just revolutionising quick commerce—it's redefining emergency response," she wrote, applauding the team's efforts.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, whose company acquired Blinkit, responded warmly to Kataria’s post. He expressed his happiness that Blinkit's service could help and wished her grandfather a swift recovery. "I am so glad we were able to help. Wishing your grandfather a speedy recovery," he commented.

About Blinkit's 10-Minute Ambulance Service

Launched earlier this year, Blinkit's 10-minute ambulance service aims to provide quick and effective medical support. The service operates 24/7, with ambulances equipped with modern medical devices and staffed by trained paramedics. Blinkit's goal is to set a new standard for emergency response, combining speed, expertise, and compassion.

This inspiring story has not only highlighted the effectiveness of Blinkit's service but also underscored the importance of swift medical intervention during emergencies. It is a reminder that in critical situations, every minute counts, and services like Blinkit's can make a life-saving difference.