'Life of a techie' : Bengaluru man works on laptop while watching a movie in theatre, viral video

Viral video: When the pandemic ravaged the planet, we were forced to confine ourselves to four walls. Professionally, we were exposed to a new method of working from home. Since then, we've seen several photographs and videos of individuals working in unusual places, including wedding mandaps. However, we're sure you've never seen anything like this before. Well, a clip of a Bengaluru man who can be seen working on his laptop while sitting in a theatre has gone insanely viral on social media. The clip is shared by Instagram user @bangalore.malayalis with a caption that reads, "Just when you think you have seen everything, Bengaluru has got something new,"

Watch it here:

The video begins with a man working on his laptop while watching a movie in a theatre. While you can tell that the movie hasn't started yet, it's nothing short of shocking to watch him open the laptop in a theatre, most likely completing some work. Someone watching the movie in the theatre captured the scene, which has now gone viral.

The clip needless to mention went viral in no time. It garnered nearly 50,000 likes after being shared online.

Here's how the internet reacted:

“Every techie be like : who captured my video without my permission,” posted an individual. Another added, “Why do you have to go to Bangalore to see this....I have done it in Kerala..” “Ask Auto bhaiya, the charge and fix before entering..,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “I myself has done this in Bangalore, Job sucks man.” “IT employees ka bad attitude. Recently I attended reception function. One girl working on her office laptop. Why can't they simply take personal leave,” joined a fifth with laugh emoticons.