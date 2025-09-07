'Life is simple': Nigerian man explains why he will never return to West after living in India

From safety to food, Olaleye highlighted that his stay in India gave him a sense of real freedom, where he did not have to experience discrimination and criticism.

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after he shared a list of reasons why he will never go back to the West despite enjoying his stay in India. Pascal Olaleye, who dropped out of the University of Lagos in 2021 and moved to India the same year, shared a video on Instagram titled “Why I will never go back to the West after living in India”, in which he listed 10 reasons for not moving abroad.

From safety to food, Olaleye highlighted that his stay in India gave him a sense of real freedom, where he did not have to experience discrimination and criticism.

Olaleye listed the 10 things in his viral video:

I don’t wake up with anxiety here but actually feel at peace.

I am not seen as a threat because of my skin colour.

Life is simple. No pretentious culture, no artificial pretences.

I can be manly without being labelled “toxic”.

People are candid, but it's honest, not fake niceness.

I'm not constantly reminded that being black is not my whole identity.

I feel safer walking the streets at night here than I do in the US.

The rent is cheaper. The food is natural. Life is less stressful.

It's a feeling of rean l freedom, not the kind of freedom sold on paper.

Most importantly, I feel respected for who I am, not for how I look.

Watch the viral video here:

"We don't discriminate based on colour... you're welcome here," said one user, while another added, "Seeing you makes me miss my country even more, especially the variety of food and of course the festivities."

A third commented: "I am so happy to hear this. I have heard horror stories from some of my Nigerian friends in Delhi and Pune."

A fourth user said, "Once you become an Indian, you can never go back. Brother, you are welcome here."

