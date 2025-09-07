'Life is simple': Nigerian man explains why he will never return to West after living in India

TV actor Ashish Kapoor rape case: Delhi Police trying to trace victim's phone containing recording of shocking incident
From safety to food, Olaleye highlighted that his stay in India gave him a sense of real freedom, where he did not have to experience discrimination and criticism.
A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after he shared a list of reasons why he will never go back to the West despite enjoying his stay in India. Pascal Olaleye, who dropped out of the University of Lagos in 2021 and moved to India the same year, shared a video on Instagram titled “Why I will never go back to the West after living in India”, in which he listed 10 reasons for not moving abroad.
"We don't discriminate based on colour... you're welcome here," said one user, while another added, "Seeing you makes me miss my country even more, especially the variety of food and of course the festivities."
A third commented: "I am so happy to hear this. I have heard horror stories from some of my Nigerian friends in Delhi and Pune."
A fourth user said, "Once you become an Indian, you can never go back. Brother, you are welcome here."
Also read: 'Your owner is ripping you off': Russian woman claims she spends over Rs 2 lakh monthly in Gurugram, internet reacts