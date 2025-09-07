'Life is simple': Nigerian man explains why he will never return to West after living in India

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

TV actor Ashish Kapoor rape case: Delhi Police trying to trace victim's phone containing recording of shocking incident

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju Samson in Dubai - Watch

1 dead, 1 critical, several injured as fire erupts at Mumbai's 23-storey building

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan 'badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai': 'The whole Khan family is...'

Arvind Kejriwal calls on PM Modi to impose 75 per cent tariff on US goods: 'Trump a coward, timid person'

'We were hanging out in a van...': Amid hookah controversy, ex-manager shares rare MS Dhoni-Irfan Pathan friendship tale

'PM Modi friends with Trump but...': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe amid US tariff row

'Trump has realised...', former diplomat's BIG statement on US President's softened tone toward India

Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch grabs attention at Asia Cup training, worth more than Pakistan players’ annual salaries

'Life is simple': Nigerian man’s explains why he will never return to West after living in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
TV actor Ashish Kapoor rape case: Delhi Police trying to trace victim's phone containing recording of shocking incident

TV actor Ashish Kapoor rape case: Delhi Police trying to trace victim's phone

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju Samson in Dubai - Watch

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav quips 'local boy' as fans go berserk for Sanju

1 dead, 1 critical, several injured as fire erupts at Mumbai's 23-storey building

1 dead, 1 critical, several injured as fire erupts at Mumbai's 23-storey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeViral

VIRAL

'Life is simple': Nigerian man explains why he will never return to West after living in India

From safety to food, Olaleye highlighted that his stay in India gave him a sense of real freedom, where he did not have to experience discrimination and criticism.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 08:58 PM IST

'Life is simple': Nigerian man explains why he will never return to West after living in India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after he shared a list of reasons why he will never go back to the West despite enjoying his stay in India. Pascal Olaleye, who dropped out of the University of Lagos in 2021 and moved to India the same year, shared a video on Instagram titled “Why I will never go back to the West after living in India”, in which he listed 10 reasons for not moving abroad.

From safety to food, Olaleye highlighted that his stay in India gave him a sense of real freedom, where he did not have to experience discrimination and criticism.

Olaleye listed the 10 things in his viral video:

  • I don’t wake up with anxiety here but actually feel at peace.
  • I am not seen as a threat because of my skin colour.
  • Life is simple. No pretentious culture, no artificial pretences.
  • I can be manly without being labelled “toxic”.
  • People are candid, but it's honest, not fake niceness.
  • I'm not constantly reminded that being black is not my whole identity.
  • I feel safer walking the streets at night here than I do in the US.
  • The rent is cheaper. The food is natural. Life is less stressful.
  • It's a feeling of rean l freedom, not the kind of freedom sold on paper.
  • Most importantly, I feel respected for who I am, not for how I look.

Watch the viral video here:

 

 

"We don't discriminate based on colour... you're welcome here," said one user, while another added, "Seeing you makes me miss my country even more, especially the variety of food and of course the festivities."

A third commented: "I am so happy to hear this. I have heard horror stories from some of my Nigerian friends in Delhi and Pune."

A fourth user said, "Once you become an Indian, you can never go back. Brother, you are welcome here."

Also read: 'Your owner is ripping you off': Russian woman claims she spends over Rs 2 lakh monthly in Gurugram, internet reacts

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch grabs attention at Asia Cup training, worth more than Pakistan players’ annual salaries
Hardik Pandya’s ultra-rare luxury watch grabs attention at Asia Cup training
'PM Modi friends with Trump but...': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe amid US tariff row
'PM Modi friends with Trump but...': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe
'Life is simple': Nigerian man’s explains why he will never return to West after living in India
'Life is simple': Nigerian man’s explains why he will never return to West after
Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan 'badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai': 'The whole Khan family is...'
Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan 'ganda insaan hai'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE