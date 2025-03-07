A North Korean defector, reveals the strict regulations and government control in North Korea, including censorship of TVs, government-approved hairstyles, and forced worship of the Kim family.

Timothy Cho, a two-time defector from North Korea, recently opened up about the extreme difficulties that citizens in the secretive nation face when trying to buy basic consumer goods, such as televisions. Cho, who endured torture by North Korean authorities after a failed attempt to flee the country before finally settling in the UK, shared his experiences in an interview with LADbible. He shed light on life in the hermit kingdom, which is currently ruled by Kim Jong-un, revealing how tightly controlled even the simplest aspects of daily life are in North Korea.

According to Cho, buying a television in North Korea comes with strict government supervision. When a person purchases a TV, a government official will visit their home to ensure that no non-state broadcasts can be accessed. "If you buy a TV in North Korea, the government comes to your house and removes all antennas, leaving only one," Cho explained. He went on to describe how the TV broadcasts in North Korea are filled entirely with Kim family propaganda. "All the programs, documentaries, and songs are about the Kim family, 24/7," he said.

In his interview, Cho also revealed some of the other unusual regulations that North Koreans have to abide by. One of the most bizarre is the strict control over hairstyles. Even children are expected to have one of a small number of government-approved hairstyles. Cho explained that if a person’s hair is even a few centimeters longer than what is allowed, they can be punished, and their parents could face consequences. "If you have something different, your parents are summoned to the police station to write a statement," he said.

Furthermore, Cho discussed how the Kim family is worshipped in North Korea. Kim Il-sung, the first ruler of North Korea, is regarded as the "eternal leader," and his son, Kim Jong-il, is referred to as the "Son of God." Citizens are required to bow to statues of the Kim family on national holidays as part of this cult-like reverence.

Cho’s account is particularly significant, as not many North Koreans have managed to escape the oppressive regime. Since the 1950s, it’s estimated that at least 30,000 North Koreans have successfully defected, with some settling in places like Seoul, China, Europe, and America. Cho’s revelations offer a rare glimpse into the harsh realities faced by the people living under Kim Jong-un’s rule.