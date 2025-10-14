LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon's speech in Hindi on listing day goes viral; WATCH here
VIRAL
LG Electronics India's IPO received an overwhelming response from investors.
LG Electronics India has made a strong debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) listing at Rs 1,710.10, over 50 per cent higher than its issue price. However, at the listing ceremony, what caught the attention of many was the company's India MD Hong Ju Jeon's speech in Hindi. He delivered his entire speech in Hindi.
VIDEO | Mumbai: LG Electronics India MD Hong Ju Jeon speaks in Hindi during the listing ceremony of LG Electronics India on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).#NSE #LGElectronicsIndia— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/aG7EnBdXU7