This was PM Modi’s second podcast appearance and his first with Fridman. The episode, released on Sunday evening, covered various topics

A special moment took place during the Lex Fridman Podcast when the American influencer and AI researcher, Lex Fridman, recited the Gayatri Mantra in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi praised his effort, calling it “great.”

This was PM Modi’s second podcast appearance and his first with Fridman. The episode, released on Sunday evening, covered various topics, including PM Modi’s childhood, the role of RSS in his life, the Gujarat riots, global politics, artificial intelligence, and education.

As the conversation neared its end, Fridman, who had been fasting for nearly two days (45 hours) to prepare for the discussion, attempted to chant the Gayatri Mantra. He asked the Prime Minister for guidance on Hindu prayers and meditation. Seeking validation for his pronunciation, he said, “Perhaps I could try chanting. You could tell me about the importance of this mantra and maybe others in your life?”

A beautiful convergence of spirituality and technology: Lex Fridman chants the Gayatri Mantra, with PM Modi explaining its profound significance. #PMModiPodcast pic.twitter.com/LpYvBr6slw — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) March 16, 2025

PM Modi encouraged him, saying, “Yes, please.” Fridman then chanted the mantra in its traditional tune. Afterward, he asked, “How did I do? It’s okay?”

The Prime Minister appreciated his effort and explained the mantra’s significance. “You did great. This mantra is dedicated to the radiant power of the sun and is a powerful tool for spiritual enlightenment,” he said. PM Modi also highlighted how Hindu mantras connect science, nature, and life, bringing deep benefits when chanted regularly.

At the end of the podcast, Fridman thanked PM Modi for the “incredible conversation” and expressed excitement about breaking his fast with Indian food. PM Modi advised him to eat slowly after fasting for two days, wishing him well on his journey.