A US-returned entrepreneur took up a weekend job as a Zomato delivery rider and gained deep insight into privilege, humility, and the struggles of gig workers.

When things go wrong in life, most people look for comfort, maybe a short vacation, some time off, or a distraction. But one Reddit user decided to do something very different after facing failure — he became a Zomato delivery rider for a weekend. What began as a random plan turned into a powerful and emotional experience, changing how he saw his own life and the hardworking gig workers of India.

In a post on the subreddit r/personalfinanceindia, the user shared that he was a US-educated entrepreneur from a well-off Indian family. After returning to India to start a business, he faced a major setback when a project he worked on for months didn’t succeed. Feeling low and lost, he spoke to his father, who gently reminded him that he had lived a privileged life, free from most financial struggles. “Maybe it’s time you saw life from another side,” his father said.

Taking this seriously, he signed up for a weekend shift as a Zomato delivery agent. What followed was eye-opening.

From riding in the hot sun to dealing with traffic and climbing stairs to deliver food, he found himself completely drained. He hadn't driven a scooter in 15 years, and at the end of each shift, he collapsed into bed, barely able to move. The hardest part, though, wasn’t physical. It was the way people treated him.

He wrote that customers and hotel staff often ignored or dismissed him. Many didn’t even say a simple “thank you.” He realised how invisible and underappreciated delivery workers are. Even after a whole day of hard work, he earned only enough to buy one meal from the very app he was delivering for.

This small journey gave him a big lesson — about humility, empathy, and how privileged he had been. Others who read his post also shared their thoughts, saying how important it is to respect delivery workers and how even small acts of kindness, like a smile or a tip, can make a big difference.

In the end, the entrepreneur chose discomfort to understand reality better, and it left him with a new perspective on life, privilege, and the quiet strength of India’s gig workers.