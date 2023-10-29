Headlines

Leopard sighted roaming Bengaluru's Whitefield, caution urged among resident

Farewell Matthew Perry! Why death of TV star 10,000 miles away seems like loss of a close friend for Indian millennials

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Will rain play spoilsport in Lucknow? Check India vs England latest weather forecast

‘Concerns regarding terrorism, deaths’: PM Modi speaks to Egyptian president, discusses Israel-Hamas war

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: India's worries mount as Rohit Sharma likely to miss crucial clash against England

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Afghanistan's richest person, runs business in Dubai, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, net worth is..

Leopard sighted roaming Bengaluru's Whitefield, caution urged among resident

Farewell Matthew Perry! Why death of TV star 10,000 miles away seems like loss of a close friend for Indian millennials

9 times Matthew Perry inspired us with motivational messages

Diabetes tips: 10 low-GI vegetables that won't spike your blood sugar

10 Birds that hunt snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Farewell Matthew Perry! Why death of TV star 10,000 miles away seems like loss of a close friend for Indian millennials

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

HomeViral

Viral

Leopard sighted roaming Bengaluru's Whitefield, caution urged among resident

Bengaluru encounters yet another leopard sighting, this time in the bustling Whitefield area.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bengaluru, a city that frequently graces the headlines, has once again found itself in the spotlight. However, this time, the story is quite different from the usual tales of traffic gridlocks, housing woes, scrumptious cuisine, and favorable weather. According to recent reports, the city witnessed an unexpected visitor over the weekend – a leopard.

The elusive leopard was seen casually strolling through Bengaluru's Whitefield area, as reported by the New Indian Express. This unusual sighting was quickly shared on social media, with the page "Whitefield Rising" posting about it on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

Reports tell us that the leopard was caught on a CCTV camera as it ventured near the AECS Layout of Brookefield. Startled locals informed the police that the wild feline was spotted in the A block of AECS Layout.

Authorities wasted no time in launching a search for the leopard, and residents were duly advised to stay on high alert.

This isn't the first time Bengaluru has played host to these magnificent creatures. In January of this year, a leopard was sighted at the University of Bangalore. Just a month later, another leopard made its way into Bengaluru's outskirts, where it tragically killed a calf near an agricultural field in Dasanapura, off Tumakuru Road.

It appears that Bengaluru has become something of a hotspot for leopard sightings, as reports indicate that a total of four leopards were spotted in and around the city in December 2022. The city's encounter with these wild felines is becoming a captivating storyline in its own right.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: 'Crybaby' Mannara Chopra demanding princess treatment

'Kitna badtameez hai': Netizens slam Vicky Jain for disrespecting wife Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss 17 house

MP assembly polls: BJP releases names of star campaigners, PM Modi tops list

Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification row: SC to hear pleas of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar factions on Oct 30

US strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on its troops

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE