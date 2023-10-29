Leopard sighted roaming Bengaluru's Whitefield, caution urged among resident

Bengaluru encounters yet another leopard sighting, this time in the bustling Whitefield area.

Bengaluru, a city that frequently graces the headlines, has once again found itself in the spotlight. However, this time, the story is quite different from the usual tales of traffic gridlocks, housing woes, scrumptious cuisine, and favorable weather. According to recent reports, the city witnessed an unexpected visitor over the weekend – a leopard.

Leopard back in Whitefield.



Hope the leopard is safely captured https://t.co/JIg3uZDwJd — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) October 28, 2023

The elusive leopard was seen casually strolling through Bengaluru's Whitefield area, as reported by the New Indian Express. This unusual sighting was quickly shared on social media, with the page "Whitefield Rising" posting about it on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter).

Reports tell us that the leopard was caught on a CCTV camera as it ventured near the AECS Layout of Brookefield. Startled locals informed the police that the wild feline was spotted in the A block of AECS Layout.

Authorities wasted no time in launching a search for the leopard, and residents were duly advised to stay on high alert.

This isn't the first time Bengaluru has played host to these magnificent creatures. In January of this year, a leopard was sighted at the University of Bangalore. Just a month later, another leopard made its way into Bengaluru's outskirts, where it tragically killed a calf near an agricultural field in Dasanapura, off Tumakuru Road.

It appears that Bengaluru has become something of a hotspot for leopard sightings, as reports indicate that a total of four leopards were spotted in and around the city in December 2022. The city's encounter with these wild felines is becoming a captivating storyline in its own right.