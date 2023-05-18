Leopard pounces upon sleeping dog near highway, viral video leaves internet scared

screengrab

New Delhi: Weaker animals are known to be hunted by wild creatures. There are numerous flicks and images that proves the same fact. Well, in a spine-chilling incident that was caught on camera, a dog was attacked by a leopard while it was sleeping close to the highway near Alephata in Pune. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone crazy viral and the internet is super frightened. The horrifying clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter and it has amassed a whopping views.

They love hot dogs. Look at the stealth & agility. Dog had no idea what was coming. A leopard in action on side of busy Pune-Nashik highway. pic.twitter.com/cn0pJDhCV9 May 18, 2023

In the viral footage, several trucks can be seen lined up together in the footage. This could be a truck stop on the highway or a rest stop for drivers. A man may be seen sleeping on a cot outside in the open air. The dog was sleeping by him at the moment the leopard attacked it. The leopard approaches the dog gently and suddenly pounces on it. Then it drags the dog with it into a nearby bush. The dog's bark roused the oblivious man up.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the scary clip with a caption that reads, "They love hot dogs. Look at the stealth & agility. The dog had no idea what was coming. A leopard in action on side of busy Pune-Nashik highway,”

Soon after being shared on social media, the video has been viewed over 80,000 times and the comments section of the post is filled with fearful expressions.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Leopard chose it's prey despite obstacles in its line of sight. It's decision making of choosing it's prey - man v/s dog is amazing.." A second added, "The leopard placed its paw on the dog’s belly and the dog reacted to the stimuli it went for the jugular & ran away …. In an instance, those lightning fast predatory reflexes !!!." A third commented, "Must have cooked some NON VEG food at night & that AROMA attracted the Leopard .. Sadly, that dog must be nearby that spot where food had been cooked ..." A fourth shared, "Wow, so scary."

Earlier also a video of a leopard preying on a family’s pet dog in rural Maharashtra went viral on social video. The scary moment was caught by a surveillance camera outside a home in Bhuse village.

Watch it here: