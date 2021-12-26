Leopard breaks into a house at night and takes away pet dog in viral video- WATCH

Leopards are menacing creatures of the wild but they are known to come into human territories and even usually hunt dogs. According to research from 2015, Maharashtra has the third greatest leopard population, with Madhya Pradesh top. On social media, a terrifying video of a leopard breaking into a home and attacking a domesticated dog has gone viral.

A pet dog stands in the front of the house's entrance in this clip taken from a CCTV camera. It is seen barking at something across the gate which is not visible in the darkness. Realising what is across the iron, the dog tucks its tail between the legs and tries to run back to safety. Viewers can sense what’s about to happen.

The very next moment, a leopard emerges over the gate and jumps into the house. He moves out of the frame like the dog for a moment, and then comes right back with the poor canine in its jaws. The leopard jump over the gates with his prey and disappears in the darkness. Check out the video below:

See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/Ha3X9eBwWl December 24, 2021

The video was shared on Twitter by Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) with the caption, “See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance”.

The 26-second footage quickly went viral garnering over 60,000 views and over 2,500 likes. Kaswan stated in a subsequent tweet, “This is unusual sight for some. But in many regions including hilly areas Leopards usually hunt dogs. So local people keep an iron collar over their pets. Which saves them. Also in many regions stray dogs are huge trouble for leopards”