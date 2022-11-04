Search icon
Leopard attacks residents in Karnataka's Mysuru, viral video terrifies netizens

A shocking video of a leopard attacking residents of Kanaka Nagar of Mysuru has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: A shocking video of a leopard attacking residents of Kanaka Nagar of Mysuru has gone viral. The clip which is going viral on Internet has grabbed the attention of netizens and it is bound to send a shiver down your spine. Take a look here:

The clip open with a leopard springing upon the people who chased and tried to capture it. The next moment, the wild cat hurtled toward the passing bike, prompting the driver to fall off the vehicle. However following the incident, forest officials arrived at the location to capture the leopard.

 

 

News agency ANI also shared the clip. "Karnataka: A leopard entered the Kanaka Nagar of Mysuru & attacked some people, he was later captured & rescued by the forest department" news agency ANI captioned the clip. IFS officer Susanta Nanda also took to his official Twitter account and shared the horrific visuals. Take a look here:

Nanda shared the clip with the caption that reads, "Disturbing visuals from Mysore.The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard. Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the forest Department officials. It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety."

Needless to mention, both clips went viral for obvious reasons. Netizens were shocked to see the unexpected attack by the big cat. See how the internet responded to the clipS:

 

Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
