Leopard attacks residents in Karnataka's Mysuru, viral video terrifies netizens

New Delhi: A shocking video of a leopard attacking residents of Kanaka Nagar of Mysuru has gone viral. The clip which is going viral on Internet has grabbed the attention of netizens and it is bound to send a shiver down your spine. Take a look here:

The clip open with a leopard springing upon the people who chased and tried to capture it. The next moment, the wild cat hurtled toward the passing bike, prompting the driver to fall off the vehicle. However following the incident, forest officials arrived at the location to capture the leopard.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A leopard entered the Kanaka Nagar of Mysuru & attacked some people, he was later captured & rescued by the forest department pic.twitter.com/yVBIcfOyxM — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Disturbing visuals from Mysore.The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard.

Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the forest Department officials.



It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety. pic.twitter.com/F4dXNsAYvT — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 4, 2022

