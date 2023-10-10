Leopard attacks King Cobra, watch viral VIDEO to know what happened next

The video was posted on October 6 from the Instagram page wildtrails.in.

Videos of clashes between animals in the wilderness of a forest are extremely popular among netizens and garner a lot of views on social media. The video that we are talking about today is that of a leopard competing with a king cobra. In the video that has now gone viral a leopard can be seen pouncing on a king cobra taking netizens by surprise.

The video was posted on October 6 from the Instagram page wildtrails.in. Actually, this clip was shared with the TikTok handle @untamed_wilderness, which left the internet stunned.

The fight between the king cobra and the leopard has amazed netizens. While some users called it a great clip, some users said that this view is really amazing. By the way, one person wrote that the cobra was not afraid of the leopard. Well, what do you have to say about this?

In the video, we can see that the leopard is hanging on the tree trunk. While the king cobra is sitting on a broken tree with its hood spread. The leopard looks at him for a few moments and then pounces on him. But the cobra does not shy away and is seen fighting the leopard courageously. However, this clip is very short so it is not clear who won this fight. It has also not been confirmed as to when and where the video was filmed.