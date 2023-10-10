Headlines

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma shatters Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most international sixes

This ex-cricketer is Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, trained RCB star when he was 10; now runs Delhi’s top academy

Kanchan Gupta, former fitness instructor, homemaker from Chhattisgarh wins Mrs Elite Universe 2023

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav takes brilliant juggling catch to dismiss Rashid Khan in IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 game

Israel-Palestine conflict: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Israel Hamas War: No place for residents after Israel declares war in Gaza, bombs homes

The Vaccine War: Oscar Academy invites script of Vivek Agnihotri film to be featured in library's core collection

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

Viral

Viral

Leopard attacks King Cobra, watch viral VIDEO to know what happened next

The video was posted on October 6 from the Instagram page wildtrails.in.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Videos of clashes between animals in the wilderness of a forest are extremely popular among netizens and garner a lot of views on social media. The video that we are talking about today is that of a  leopard competing with a king cobra. In the video that has now gone viral a leopard can be seen pouncing on a king cobra taking netizens by surprise.

The video was posted on October 6 from the Instagram page wildtrails.in. Actually, this clip was shared with the TikTok handle @untamed_wilderness, which left the internet stunned. 

The fight between the king cobra and the leopard has amazed netizens. While some users called it a great clip, some users said that this view is really amazing. By the way, one person wrote that the cobra was not afraid of the leopard. Well, what do you have to say about this? 

In the video, we can see that the leopard is hanging on the tree trunk. While the king cobra is sitting on a broken tree with its hood spread. The leopard looks at him for a few moments and then pounces on him. But the cobra does not shy away and is seen fighting the leopard courageously. However, this clip is very short so it is not clear who won this fight. It has also not been confirmed as to when and where the video was filmed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

