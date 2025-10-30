FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

Leonid Meteor Shower 2025 in India: Mumbai will witness special stargazing this November

The Leonid Meteor Shower 2025 will light up the skies this November, with Stargazing Mumbai hosting special overnight camps in Bhandardara for astronomy lovers to experience this rare celestial spectacle.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 01:15 PM IST

Leonid Meteor Shower 2025 in India: Mumbai will witness special stargazing this November
November brings a treat for astronomy lovers, the much-awaited Leonid Meteor Shower. Known for lighting up the night sky with streaks of shooting stars, it gives enthusiasts a rare chance to witness nature’s cosmic fireworks.

To make the most of this celestial event, Stargazing Mumbai, a city-based platform known for organising astronomy-centric camps and tours, is hosting a special event called 'Starry Night in Bhandardara.' Just a few hours' drive from Mumbai, this overnight camping trip promises an unforgettable stargazing experience under the clear skies of the Sahyadris.

A night beneath the stars

According to Aman Singh, senior science communicator and core team member at Stargazing Mumbai, the first trip begins on November 15, with the Leonid Meteor Shower peaking between November 16 and 17. Another group will leave on November 17. 'We currently have 75 to 80 bookings, and each trip includes 120 to 130 participants,' he shares.

'Participants arrive at Kasara or Atgaon railway station (depending on the group size) from where we offer a bus ride till the Stargazing Mumbai Bhandardara Observation Site, which takes roughly three hours. Otherwise, there’s always the option to commute via a private vehicle.' Once there, participants are welcomed with an orientation session to introduce them to the night sky and the basics of stargazing.

What to expect at the camp

As evening sets in, the event offers a mix of fun and learning. Aman explains, 'There will be some storytelling related to constellations, and later, we have a few intermittent observation sessions involving telescope viewing, followed by a presentation, discussion, and Q&A session with astronomy experts.'

Later in the night, around 2 a.m., everyone gathers on mats to watch the meteor shower. For those interested in photography, 'there are also mobile astrophotography sessions for those interested. These include star trails and landscape Milky Way photography.'

Morning activities and solar observation

After a few hours of rest, the next morning begins with breakfast and a unique activity. Using telescopes fitted with solar filters, attendees can observe solar activity safely. Aman Singh explains, 'There will be 10 to 12 people from the Stargazing Mumbai team; sometimes, up to 15, if we have a large number of participants. All devices and essentials related to constellation-viewing and meteor-watching, including mats, are provided by the team.'

The camp fee is Rs 2,650 per person, which includes all the astronomy sessions, camping arrangements, and meals. Registration is available at stargazingmumbai. in.

