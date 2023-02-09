Leonardo DiCaprio lauds Assam government on Instagram: 'They met their...'

In his recent Instagram post, Hollywood actor Leonard DiCaprio celebrated the success of the Indian state of Assam in ending the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park. This was a result of the government's efforts, following the killing of around 190 rhinos for their horns between 2000 and 2021. The park is home to 2,200 of these rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the world's population. In 2022, the government met its goal, and for the first time since 1977, no rhinos were poached in the area.

Kaziranga National Park is a beautiful reserve filled with elephant-grass meadows, swampy lagoons, and dense forests. It attracts not only British royalty but also cricket stars. However, the park had become a major concern due to the poaching of rhinos. The data shared by Assam Police with Reuters showed that over 190 rhinos were killed in Assam between 2000 and 2021, but none was killed last year. The last time there was no poaching was in 1977.

A record 27 rhinos were killed in Assam each year in 2013 and 2014, as poachers sought to sell their horns for thousands of dollars in East Asia, where they are considered to have medicinal and jewelry value. In 2022, 58 poachers were arrested, five were injured, and four were killed, according to Assam Police.

The special director general of police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who heads a task force to tackle poaching, said, "We need to keep the pressure on the spawning gangs. We have to ensure that the graph of spawning stays flat at nil for a few years until that becomes the norm." The authorities plan to increase their efforts to investigate those receiving poached rhino horns in other states and countries.

Despite the success in Assam, the global conservation group WWF reports that the world population of the one-horned rhino has soared to around 3,700, from just around 200 at the turn of the 20th century. Apart from India, these rhinos are also found in Nepal.

(With inputs from Reuters)

