Learning app says 'Speak English as fluently as Shashi Tharoor', THIS is how the MP reacted

Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor is contemplating taking legal action against an English learning app for using his name and photo for the promotion of their courses.

The learning app says, "Speak English as fluently as Shashi Tharoor," with a photo of the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday tweeted, "This has been drawn to my attention by many unwitting students who were misled by this app. I wish to make it clear that I have NO connection to this app & have NOT endorsed it in any way. I will take legal action to stop the misuse of my name & image for commercial purposes."

Tharoor has made it clear that he does not endorse any such learning applications and added that he will take legal action against them for using his picture and misleading students.

This has been drawn to my attention by many unwitting students who were misled by this app. I wish to make it clear that I have NO connection to this app &have NOT endorsed it in any way. I will take legal action to stop the misuse of my name & image for commercial purposes. pic.twitter.com/C2dZhP47dd

"I will take legal action to stop the misuse of my name & image for commercial purposes," he added. Tharoor's tweet has drawn mixed reactions on the social media platform.

Many users took to Twitter to express their opinion on the matter, some claiming that the app did not say he had endorsed it but simply used his name to inspire students. Some highlighted that images of politicians holding offices can not be used for commercial purposes.

Some users even suggested that the MP should launch courses to guide students, while others reacted to the tweet in Tharror style using difficult English words.