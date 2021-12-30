Leaked video of female dancers at Christmas party inside jail goes viral - WATCH

Prison officials in Brazil were left embarrassed after a leaked footage of female dancers entertaining male prisoners inside a jail went viral on social media. The 17-second footage is from a Christmas eve party held at the Public Prison of Goiana in Brazil’s Pernambuco. Two young female dancers were hired for the party, and they were seen dancing and twerking for the inmates, complete with music and a host MC.

The footage was recorded by the prisoners themselves on their mobile phones and leaked the same night, becoming viral in the next few days. Investigation was ordered after the footage of raunchy dance part going on inside the jail created a stir. Footage from the party was shared by several Twitter accounts, including Carlos Jordy, who is an elected official as a Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil. Jordy wrote in his post (translated to English), “Party with MC and women rolling to the ground. It wasn't at a funk dance, it was at a jail in Pernambuco. Who recorded? The prisoners themselves. Our penitentiary system is a joke!”

Here’s the leaked footage of the dance party inside the prison:

Festa com MC e mulheres rebolando até o chão. Não foi em um baile funk, foi numa cadeia em Pernambuco. Quem gravou? Os próprios presos. Nosso sistema penitenciário é uma piada! pic.twitter.com/WqA6RZmVou December 28, 2021

A prison employee has been terminated from the job as a result and the authorities have also reportedly transferred three of the prisoners involved to other facilities. Authorities believe that prisoners had hired the female dancers and the MC for the party. The prison houses 105 inmates but how many were involved in the party is not known.

A public sector worker who was identified as having helped the prisoners organise the party has been fired from his job.