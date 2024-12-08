Nita Ambani received the 'Outstanding Contribution to Brand India' award for her leadership in enhancing India's global stature in business, sports, education, and culture.

Nita Ambani, a prominent business leader and the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was recognized with the prestigious 'Outstanding Contribution to Brand India' award at the 20th India Business Leader Awards (IBLA). The grand event took place in Mumbai on December 7, celebrating her visionary leadership and significant role in elevating India’s image globally across business, sports, education, and art.

While accepting the award, Nita Ambani expressed her belief in the power of women to shape India’s future. She said, “Women will not only carry forward India’s growth story but also redefine it through their innovation and leadership.” Sharing her vision for India, she added, “I dream of a nation that leads the world with courage, talent, creativity, and culture.”

"This Century Belongs to India and Women"

Nita Ambani highlighted her confidence in India’s potential, stating, “This century belongs to India. More importantly, it belongs to us women.” She dedicated the award to women who embody action, wisdom, leadership, and compassion. She emphasized the importance of creating a world where every child—girl or boy—can dream and achieve without limitations.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with their son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, attended the event. Mukesh Ambani also interacted with prominent political leaders, including Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

A Call to Build a Better Future

In her speech, Nita Ambani encouraged everyone to work towards building a prosperous and innovative India while preserving its cultural heritage. She said, “Let us create an India that leads the world, not just economically, but with its heart, its heritage, and its hope.”

This award reflects Nita Ambani’s impactful contributions in shaping India’s identity on the global stage, inspiring women and youth to envision a brighter future.