Lawyer's unique Constitution-themed wedding card goes viral, leaves netizens amused

A unique wedding card of a Guwahati-based lawyer Ajay Sarma is going viral on social media. This unique wedding invite exudes the vibe of a legal document and is creating a lot of curiosity on social media. The wedding which has garnered a lot of attention for its unique invitation is scheduled to take place on November 28.

The groom advocate Ajay Sarma, a high court lawyer is getting married to Pooja Sarma who worked as an assistant professor in Haridwar.

The couple got a Constitution-themed wedding card made for their special day. The viral wedding card has names of Pooja Sarma, the bride and groom Advocate Ajay Sarma written on either side of the scales of justice to represent equality. The wedding invite also mentions the laws and rights that govern Indian marriages.

"The right to marry is a component of Right To Life under Article 21 of the Indian constitution. So, it is time for me to use this Fundamental Right on Sunday 28th November 2021," the wedding card reads. "When lawyers get married, they don't say 'YES', they say - 'We accept the terms and conditions'," the unique card read.

According to the groom, the viral invite is only meant for a close group of friends and people from the legal community while there is another set of cards for relatives and others. The wedding invitation also mentions the Act and the Article of the Indian Constitution that recognises the union of two adults.