‘Laundry Staff on LinkedIn’: Rajiv Chawla calls Gurugram’s Camellias a ‘museum of stories’

The businessman explained that many residents are self-made unicorn founders or first-generation successful individuals who have built their wealth from scratch.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 05:09 PM IST

Camellias, located in Gurugram, is considered one of the most exclusive places to live in India, chosen by billionaires, big business houses, and prominent startup founders. The homes here are extremely expensive, making the community a subject of ridicule on social media. However, recently, Rajiv Chawla, founder and chairman of the Jayraj Group of Industries, shared a different perspective on the area. He explained that Camellias is not just a luxurious retreat, but a community filled with people who have achieved success through their work and ideas.

The businessman explained that many residents are self-made unicorn founders or first-generation successful individuals who have built their wealth from scratch. According to him, living there means being surrounded by people who inspire you with their dedication, growth, and discipline. He believes that this community deserves respect for the hard work behind its success.

In Podcast Walla, Rajiv Chawla said, "These days, the media often talks about the people who live in The Camellias. The Camellias name is quite famous, and I live there too. People often wonder what kind of people live there and how they behave. There are jokes about it, many stand-up comedians make fun of it, and to be honest, I enjoy it too. But the truth is: it's a community of successful people. People don't see that aspect. It's a community of truly successful people."

"The people who live in the neighbourhood go to the gym with you, and many of them are self-made unicorn founders. Almost everyone around you is a unicorn and an achiever. Many of them are first-generation achievers, and now their next generation is growing up. So, it's a community that deserves appreciation. I'm always surrounded by people I admire for their great successes," he added.

In the Instagram caption, Rajiv Chawla wrote, "The Camellias, India's most meme-worthy address. Honestly, if there's one place stand-up comedians love to roast, it's The Camellias. 'Even the laundry man has a LinkedIn profile.' "The parking itself looks like a supercar rally," "Even the delivery boy wears an MBA on entry," and yes, memes. Lots of memes. Here, the kids play Startup Acquisition Exit, not "House." But that's the twist.

 

 

Behind every joke, behind every punchline, behind every meme-worthy pool and marble lobby, undoubtedly resides a community of successful people. People who didn't inherit comforts but earned them. Founders, unicorn creators, self-made entrepreneurs, creators of jobs, industry, innovation, and impact. People who have faced failure, rejection, stress, sleepless nights, and EMI nightmares, yet still woke up the next morning and said, "Let's try again."

Rajiv Chawla says that people often see The Camellias as a mere symbol of luxury, but the real story is quite different. He explains that everyone living there has endured hard work, long struggles, and numerous challenges before reaching this point. Although comedians and social media users mock the place, he believes the residents have achieved this position through years of hard work.

According to him, each home has its own story of ambition and growth. He feels this community inspires the younger generation to aim high and believe in their dreams. He also says that he doesn't mind the jokes because he knows how much hard work went into building his life. For him, The Camellias is not just a luxurious retreat; it's a reminder that success comes from persistent effort.

