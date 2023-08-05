Headlines

Laugh out loud with internet's 'nutritional' broomstick, details inside

GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

Viral video: Brave dog vs fierce tiger - who wins the battle? watch

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Laugh out loud with internet's 'nutritional' broomstick, details inside

GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

8 latest horror movies to watch in August 

7 Indian cricketers who have acted in Bollywood movies

Virat Kohli's 7 most expensive watches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Sushmita Sen reacts to being called ‘gold digger’ after rumoured relationship with Lalit Modi: ‘I don’t need to…’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took Rs 25 crore for myositis treatment from Telugu superstar? Actress says 'I can easily...'

HomeViral

Viral

Laugh out loud with internet's 'nutritional' broomstick, details inside

The internet recently went into fits of laughter due to a peculiar printing blunder that went viral on Twitter.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: A broomstick is an indispensable cleaning tool found in most households. Typically constructed from stiff fibers or corn husks, these bristles are gathered and attached to a cylindrical handle, facilitating ease of use. Although broomsticks come in various shapes and sizes, stumbling upon one with a calorie chart is quite an extraordinary and amusing occurrence. The internet recently went into fits of laughter due to a peculiar printing blunder that went viral on Twitter. The photograph depicted broomsticks displayed outside what seemed to be a general store.

What set this image apart was the unexpected discovery on the backside of the broomstick's packaging—a calorie chart indicating 15 servings per container. Comically, the chart detailed the nutritional content of the broomstick, from calories, fat, and cholesterol to proteins. Twitter users were left in stitches, and the individual who shared the photo humorously captioned it with, "The broom has a calorie chart in case you decide to snack on it!"

The hilarious mishap on social media garnered a thunderous response, and the reply section became inundated with lighthearted jokes. Some playfully claimed that the broomstick was made entirely of "Pure fiber," emphasizing its healthy and low-calorie nature. Others expressed disbelief at how such an absurd oversight could happen during the production process. As the laughter continued, imaginative theories arose to explain the presence of a calorie chart on a broomstick. One user speculated, "Maybe moms use it to feed their children when they get angry."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana violence: Authorities bulldozed around 15 illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land in Nuh

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

Meet richest woman in Chennai, daughter of a stenographer, competing with Microsoft, Oracle, her net worth is…

LIC Jeevan Labh: Invest Rs 252 per day in this scheme and get Rs 54 lakh, here's how

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE