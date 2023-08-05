Laugh out loud with internet's 'nutritional' broomstick, details inside

The internet recently went into fits of laughter due to a peculiar printing blunder that went viral on Twitter.

New Delhi: A broomstick is an indispensable cleaning tool found in most households. Typically constructed from stiff fibers or corn husks, these bristles are gathered and attached to a cylindrical handle, facilitating ease of use. Although broomsticks come in various shapes and sizes, stumbling upon one with a calorie chart is quite an extraordinary and amusing occurrence. The internet recently went into fits of laughter due to a peculiar printing blunder that went viral on Twitter. The photograph depicted broomsticks displayed outside what seemed to be a general store.

the broom has a calorie chart …



in case you decide to snack on it! pic.twitter.com/II0N82b69k — (@baldwhiner) August 2, 2023

What set this image apart was the unexpected discovery on the backside of the broomstick's packaging—a calorie chart indicating 15 servings per container. Comically, the chart detailed the nutritional content of the broomstick, from calories, fat, and cholesterol to proteins. Twitter users were left in stitches, and the individual who shared the photo humorously captioned it with, "The broom has a calorie chart in case you decide to snack on it!"

The hilarious mishap on social media garnered a thunderous response, and the reply section became inundated with lighthearted jokes. Some playfully claimed that the broomstick was made entirely of "Pure fiber," emphasizing its healthy and low-calorie nature. Others expressed disbelief at how such an absurd oversight could happen during the production process. As the laughter continued, imaginative theories arose to explain the presence of a calorie chart on a broomstick. One user speculated, "Maybe moms use it to feed their children when they get angry."