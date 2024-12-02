Tharun designed a sleeveless costume entirely out of fish, featuring fish straps over his shoulders and covering his body. The ensemble resembled a one-piece garment crafted solely from fish, with no fabric used.

Influencer Nenavath Tharun, known for his unconventional fashion choices on social media, has recently shared a striking reel showcasing a unique 'dress' made entirely of fish. In the video, Tharun is seen wearing a series of interconnected fish, creating a dress-like appearance. Proudly displaying his distinctive style, he posed for the camera, capturing the attention of his followers with this bizarre outfit.

In his latest video, Tharun unveiled his new outfit, standing in front of the camera to showcase a dress made from over a dozen fish.

His bizarre costume quickly went viral, generating significant attention online. Alongside his fish-based outfit, he also accessorised with matching jewellery, including a necklace and earrings made from fish. This unique choice further complemented his outfit, showcasing his commitment to the theme.

In the video, the influencer was seen carrying a bag, which was a hand purse or clutch also made from fish.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tharun captioned it, "Latest Fashion," prompting laughter and amused comments from netizens. The video has garnered over 3,00,000 views on Instagram, leaving viewers shocked.

Taking to the comment section, social media users reacted to the viral video with comments featuring 'oh' and 'laughter' emojis. A user said, "Good idea but lots of fishes." Another asked him to make his next dress from mosquitos.

Despite the unusual use of numerous fish for his fashion statement, the stunt did not generate significant backlash. Instead, it was received in a light-hearted and entertaining manner online.