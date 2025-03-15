Veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata is no longer among us. But his indomitable legacy of public service and love is being continued by his millennial friend Shantanu Naidu.

Naidu celebrated the festival of colours with senior citizens, spreading light and love. Pictures from his incredible Holi festivities were shared by an Instagram page under the name 'Viralbhayani'.

As per the post, Shantanu Naidu runs a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) named Goodfellows and the senior citizens form a significant part of his organisation.

"Even though the enigmatically magical presence of Shri Ratan Tata is no longer amongst us, his legacy is being meticulously carried forward by many. One such flag bearer of the illustrious legacy happens to be the young man Shantanu Naidu, who is known for being Ratan sir's very close associate", the post was captioned.

"Shantanu, who also runs a NGO named Goodfellows, recently celebrated Holi with many senior citizens, who form an integral part of his NGO.Looking at the pics of his Holi celebrations, it seems very clear that, they have truly lived upto the mission statement. It states, 'To create a space where elderly individuals feel comfortable, listened to, and cared for, offering companionship and meaningful experience'", it added.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Collecting Billions of blessings at a time", an user commented, heaping praise on Naidu's effort.

"That's why he (Ratan Tata) trusted him", another user wrote, dropping heart emojis in the comment section.