Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Adriano Assis narrowly avoided being on the Voepass Airlines flight that crashed in Vinhedo, killing all 61 onboard.

In a heart-wrenching twist of fate, a Rio de Janeiro resident named Adriano Assis has revealed that he narrowly avoided being on the Voepass Airlines flight that tragically crashed into a residential area in Vinhedo. The devastating accident claimed the lives of all 61 people on board, including 57 passengers and 4 crew members.

Assis, who was supposed to be on the ill-fated flight, missed it due to an unfortunate airport mix-up. He had just completed his shift at Toledo Regional Hospital and arrived at the airport late. Speaking to Brazilian news outlet TV Globo, Assis recounted his experience: "I got to the check-in counter at 9:40 am, but the flight had already left. There was nobody at the counter, and I waited for a while. When I went downstairs, I saw a long queue and was told I wouldn’t make the flight. I argued with the staff member, but in the end, he saved my life."

Assis expressed his gratitude by hugging the airport official who stopped him from boarding. "If he hadn’t done his job, maybe I wouldn’t be here today," he said. His story has struck a chord with many, with one X user sharing, "This man wasn’t allowed to board the plane that crashed because he was late. He argued with the boarding gate staff, but ended up hugging him after hearing the news. This is unbelievable."

In the aftermath of the crash, Voepass Airlines has focused on supporting the victims' families and investigating the cause of the accident. According to The Guardian, Emerson Massera from the Brazilian military police confirmed there were no survivors and described the situation as extremely tragic. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to clear the debris and identify the victims. The plane crashed in a residential area 76 kilometers from Curitiba, the state capital.