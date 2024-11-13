The final supermoon of 2024, known as the Beaver Moon, will illuminate the sky on...

Calling all stargazing enthusiasts—this week brings an extraordinary treat with the final supermoon of the year! Known as the “Beaver Moon,” it will appear larger and brighter in the night sky as it comes to within approximately 225,000 miles (361,867 kilometers) of Earth. This lunar event, which reaches its peak on Thursday, November 15, at 4:29 p.m. EST, will light up the sky just after the Taurid meteor shower and before the Leonid meteors begin their display. Although the moon officially reaches its full phase on November 15, those in India and other parts of Asia will have the best view on the evening of November 16 when it rises and shines brightly in the sky.

This Beaver Moon marks the fourth and final supermoon of 2024, following a series that began in August with the rare “super blue moon.” That moon set off a stunning sequence, followed by September’s harvest moon and October’s hunter’s moon, each offering a beautiful celestial show. Last month’s supermoon came impressively close, only 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometers) from Earth, making it the closest supermoon of the year. As this final supermoon wraps up 2024, stargazers can look forward to three more supermoons next year, beginning in October 2025.

So, what exactly makes this a “supermoon”? The term “supermoon” refers to the moon’s orbit bringing it closer to Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter than usual. This unique proximity results in the moon shining up to 15% more brightly than a typical full moon, making it a truly breathtaking sight in the night sky.

The November full moon is also called the “Beaver Moon.” According to NASA, the name has its roots in both Native American and European traditions. November is when beavers traditionally strengthen their dams and gather food, preparing for the cold winter ahead. It was also historically a time for trapping beavers to make use of their thick, warm fur for winter clothing. Observing the Beaver Moon reminds us of nature’s cycles and our ancestors’ wisdom in adapting to the seasons, marking a time of preparation and reflection as winter approaches.

