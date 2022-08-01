Search icon
Ever wondered, what the “last selfie” taken on earth will look like? AI has the answer

The disturbing images depict how the AI predicts the end of the world and look eerily similar to something out of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Human beings looked disfigured with oversize eyes and elongated fingers in the terrifying images.

An artificially intelligent image generator has created terrifying images of what the "last" selfies taken on Earth may look like.

The disturbing images depict how the AI predicts the end of the world and look eerily similar to something out of a Hollywood blockbuster.

The images were created by DALL-E 2, an AI image generator, and shared by the TikTok account Robot Overloards, which posts images created by the AI in response to user prompts.

The disturbing images depict disfigured humans with elongated fingers and large eyes. One shows a man staring maniacally into the camera as a massive explosion goes off over his shoulder. Another depicts a terrifying skeletal figure framed by a massive plume of smoke.

The AI generated four different selfies. They depict the program's depiction of humans standing in front of various fiery and foreboding backgrounds, some with mutilated and bloody faces.

If the AI is correct, the terrified faces of the men surrounded by explosions are proof that the end of the world will not be pretty. In fact, there is a chance that humans will become the cause of their own downfall.

Some internet users also suspected that the pictures belong to some other planet, not earth. “The pictures seem like they're from different planets and one's from the moon," a person commented.

Another user said, “Seems some wrong calculation...as earth is safe in background.....this may be some other place."

“Has anyone noticed that all the backgrounds are same just from different angles," someone suggested.

