28-year-old woman claims she was arrested at Las Vegas Airport for being 'too good looking'

A woman at Las Vegas airport in the US was recently arrested for allegedly leaving a restaurant without paying her bill and violating airport rules. However, the 28-year-old claimed that she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, reported KTNV Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the scene but they were unable to find the woman, Hend Bustami. However, the police were later informed by officials at the Harry Reid International Airport that they have spotted a woman who matches the description of the lady they were looking for.

Subsequently, the police finally found the 28-year-old at the baggage claim area where, according to the police report, she was “belligerent with officers”.

When the police booked her for skipping out on a restaurant tab, Bustami said she was being harassed because the officers had “never seen anyone as pretty as her”.

When the cops were arresting her, the woman said "she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking," the report said.

The woman was apprehended for violating airport conduct and was sent to the Clark County Detention Center on a USD 1,000 bail.

