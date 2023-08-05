'Lappu sa Sachin' : Yashraj Mukhate strikes viral gold with epic track on Seema Haider's story, watch

Now, Yashraj Mukhate has taken this viral rant and turned it into a catchy track. The lively composition has spread like wildfire across the internet within just an hour of its release.

New Delhi: Do you remember the woman who became famous for her "lappu sa Sachin" outburst while talking about Seema Haider and Sachin Meena's cross-border love story? Well, that very rant has now been transformed into a song by the talented music producer, Yashraj Mukhate.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, gained widespread attention in July 2023 when she defied borders to be with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena. Their love story had its roots in 2019 when they met while playing the online game PUBG. Over time, their bond grew stronger, leading Seema to make the daring decision to leave her home country and enter India illegally. Worth noting is that Seema Haider was already married and had four children.

During this time, a video of one of Sachin's neighbors went viral on the internet. In this short clip, the woman criticized the couple, suggesting that Sachin was nothing special, and that's why Seema had to cross the border for him.

Now, Yashraj Mukhate has taken this viral rant and turned it into a catchy track. The lively composition has spread like wildfire across the internet within just an hour of its release.

People had a lot to say about this song: one individual exclaimed, "Wow, you managed to turn this into a romantic track!" Another praised, "You're incredibly talented." Someone else playfully added, "I was eagerly waiting for this!" Many praised the mix, finding it soothing and enjoyable. A witty comment read, "To all the Sachins out there, stay calm and enjoy this melodious treat." Another fan expressed, "I've been waiting for your version of this!"

Numerous others reacted to the video using laughing emojis. So, what are your thoughts on this viral clip?