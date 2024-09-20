Twitter
Mpox Outbreak: Second Mpox case confirmed in India, patient recently travelled from...

This factor for brain stroke is as dangerous as smoking, study finds

Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts after Nagarjuna's action scene from Rajinikanth's Coolie leaks online: '2 months of hard work..'

Engineering graduate kills sex worker, cuts her body into pieces, stuffs body in suitcase over…

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

This factor for brain stroke is as dangerous as smoking, study finds

An international team from India, the US, New Zealand, Brazil, and the UAE conducted the research

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 09:16 AM IST

This factor for brain stroke is as dangerous as smoking, study finds
A new research done on Thursday has established that ambient particulate matter air pollution is as dangerous as smoking in increasing the risk of subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH), a severe type of stroke. An international team from India, the US, New Zealand, Brazil, and the UAE conducted the research that showed that air pollution is to blame for 14% of deaths and disabilities related to this kind of stroke.

The study highlights a troubling trend: The number of stroke cases from around the world rose to 11.9 million in 2021, which is 70% higher than in 1990. Stroke related deaths were also seen at 7.3 million, which is 44% more than the same period of the previous year. The authors found that 23 risk factors accounted for 84% of the total stroke risk in 2021, and the top three modifiable risk factors are high systolic blood pressure, air pollution, and smoking.

Dr. Catherine O. Johnson, co-author and Lead Research Scientist at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, stressed the need to act on climate change and implement pollution prevention measures. The results reveal that over 80% of stroke patients live in low and middle income countries (LMICs), which make obesity and metabolic syndromes prevention and control crucial.

As stroke continues to be the third leading cause of death in the world, researchers emphasize that the prevention approaches targeting potentially reversible risk factors may help change future course. The study stresses the need for community involvement in managing these risks by the use of strategies such as clean air zones (CAZs) and public smoking bars (PBSs).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
