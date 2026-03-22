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Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video goes viral

The reckless display, carried out in a brazen manner, was recorded on a local resident's mobile phone and later drew widespread criticism once the footage surfaced.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 12:32 PM IST

Lamborghini driver booked for high-speed drifting stunt in Bengaluru after video goes viral
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A luxury Lamborghini was seized by Bengaluru's Cubbon Park traffic police after it was allegedly used for dangerous drifting stunts on MG Road in the early hours of March 21. The incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am at Anil Kumble Circle, where the high-end car, bearing registration number KA05NR 0009, was seen repeatedly performing drifting manoeuvres on the road.

Reckless display on road

The reckless display, carried out in a brazen manner, was recorded on a local resident's mobile phone and later drew widespread criticism once the footage surfaced. The 11-second video shows the Lamborghini drifting at the junction as onlookers cheer, before the car speeds away from the spot. The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern over public safety.

Police take action 

Based on the car's registration number, Cubbon Park police have registered an FIR against the vehicle's owner. Taking serious note of the reckless driving, officers have booked a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Police said the driver sped away from the spot immediately after the stunts.

Investigation underway

Based on the video clip and CCTV footage from the area, a case was registered at Cubbon Park traffic police station for rash and dangerous driving, endangering public safety. The police are currently investigating to identify who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident and will take further action accordingly

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