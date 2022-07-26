Search icon
Lalit Modi's Instagram cartoon on dating Sushmita Sen takes a dig at government, masses

Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen: Modi created a wave on social media after he announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Lalit Modi wrote a stinging post and said none of the courts of the land had convicted him. (File)

Businessman Lalit Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the Centre and the masses over his dating actor Sushmita Sen. The money laundering accused, who has been living in the United Kingdom for over a decade, shared a cartoon strip that showed the masses taking more interest in his love life than the burning issues affecting the country. 

The cartoon implies that the masses take more interest in his relationship with Sen than retail inflation, gas cylinder cost, and the falling rupee against the dollar. 

Earlier this month, Modi created a wave on social media after he announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen. He shared several pictures of him with the actor on a private vacation. At the moment people thought they had gotten married. However, both Sen and Modi denied the reports. They said they were only dating. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Modi and Sushmita Sen were brutally trolled on social media. Trolls called Sen a gold digger and Modi a fugitive from the law. 

Lalit Modi later wrote a stinging post and said none of the courts of the land had convicted him. He said he was born with a diamond spoon and he didn't even need to bribe somebody or accept bribes. He said he filled up BCCI's coffers by formulating and spearheading the Indian Premier League. 

Sushmita Sen had also attacked trolls in a sarcastic tweet. "The former Miss Universe’s dating choices remain continually, and inexplicably, a matter of public debate," she tweeted. 

