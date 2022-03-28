Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Raghav Chadha walks the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva

Lakme Fashion Weeks 2022 put up a surprise showstopper and netizens can harldly take off their eyes from him. Well, this time it was no model or Bollywood actor or cricketer who graced the ramp. Instead, it was a politician who surprised everyone with his poise and grace.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha was the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdeva at the Lakme Fashion Show on Sunday. Raghav Chadha walked the ramp with none other than actor Aparshakti Khurana. Making his ramp debut, Raghav Chadha was seen wearing a black leather jacket and pants over a burgundy high-neck. But what stole the show was his sheer confidence on the ramp.

The 33-year-old looked dapper in the formal outlook. "I am walking the ramp for my uncle, Pawan Sachdeva, at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. I am very, very nervous. I am not at all excited. I am super nervous. Let’s see how it goes," he said, prior to the show.

Some users have tweeted photos and video clips of Raghav Chadha doing the ramp in style and since then it has gone viral on social media. At 33, Raghav Chadha is also the youngest Rajya Sabha member. Actor Aparshakti Khurana was also seen as a showstopper for the designer. He wore a powder blue blazer with a black lapel collar and a pair of matching pants.

One Twitter user wrote, "AAP Rajya Sabha MP @raghav_chadha shaking the ramp at #LakmeFashionWeek2022." "The most handsome politician," commented one Instagram user.