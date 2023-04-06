'Lajawab' : AI-generated pics of Ramayana characters stun internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) art has taken the internet by storm and there is no denying that fact. People have actively been using apps such as Midjourney to generate all sorts of images. Hopping on the trend, Sachin Samuel, the founder and creative director of Bootpolish Talkies has actually shared some AI-generated images of Ramayana characters. And they've clearly gone viral on the internet.

See the pictures here:

The AI-generated designs included Ram, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman, and Ravana, among others. And if you're a lover of mythology, these images will undoubtedly pique your interest.

"Since childhood Ramayana always fascinated me. Ramayana has plenty of heartwarming characters. Ramayana is a visual masterpiece that takes you on a journey across the length and breadth of India," an excerpt from the caption says.

There's no denying that the photos quickly went popular online, and the internet was blown away. The comments section proved it.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This is amazing and probably the best way of representing South Asian mythological characters” posted an individual. Another added, “Indeed fresh and inspiring, Sachin. I would very much like to see the remainder of the portfolio…,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Koi jawab nahi.. lajawaab.”