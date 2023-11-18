Ladakh's magnetic hill defies gravity: Cars ascend uphill without ignition

Discover the awe-inspiring Magnetic Hills in Ladakh, India, and Moncton, America, where vehicles seemingly defy gravity by moving uphill without acceleration.

Have you ever heard of rivers flowing backward? India's Narmada River is one such example, meandering through Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the only reverse direction in the country. But have you ever imagined a place where cars start moving uphill without any initial acceleration? Not rolling, but literally defying gravity, going from bottom to top. Surprisingly, such places exist, not only in India but also in America.

In the picturesque hills of Ladakh, India, lies the enigmatic Magnetic Hill, situated approximately 30 kilometers from Leh city along the Leh-Kargil Highway. Unlike conventional mountain slopes where vehicles descend, Magnetic Hill pulls them upward, seemingly against the laws of gravity. If you leave a vehicle at this spot, it can ascend at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, creating a surreal experience for onlookers.

Local lore in Ladakh suggests a fascinating tale – a road that once led people to heaven. However, science offers two plausible explanations for this magnetic phenomenon. The first theory involves magnetic force, suggesting that a magnetic pull causes the vehicles to move upward. The second theory proposes an optical illusion, wherein the road appearing to slope upward is, in reality, part of a larger incline. This optical trickery plays with our perception, making it seem like the vehicles are defying gravity.

Across the globe, a similar wonder exists in Moncton, America, where Magnetic Hill has been captivating visitors since its discovery in 1930. The mystery surrounding this place continues to baffle researchers, but it has evolved into a popular tourist destination. Experts attribute the phenomenon here to an optical illusion as well, emphasizing that what appears to be an uphill slope is, in fact, part of a larger downward incline. This creates the illusion of upward movement, perplexing observers as vehicles seemingly start moving without any external force.

As visitors flock to these magnetic hills, the allure of these gravity-defying landscapes continues to spark curiosity and debate, blending the magic of folklore with the intrigue of scientific inquiry.