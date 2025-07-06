Labubu Doll Trend: Here's how, where to buy this monster toy in India? Check pricings and more

From Ananya Panday to Rihanna, your favourite stars are carrying whimsical monster-looking Labubu dolls everywhere. If you're thinking of getting one for yourself but not aware about where exactly to buy it from, well congrats! You've just landed at the right place.

From Ananya Panday to Rihanna, your favourite stars are carrying whimsical monster-looking Labubu dolls everywhere. If you're thinking of getting one for yourself but not aware about where exactly to buy it from, well congrats! You've just landed at the right place.

Undoubtedly, Labubu is the trend of the year. As you are aware, they are a bit weird yet cute monster dolls, grabbing everyone's attention nowadays. The trend began when when BLACKPINK’s Lisa showcased this doll, openly expressing her love for the same and sharing her excitement with the world. That's when Korean enthusiasts in India fell for the toy.

What fueled the fondness for Labubu was when Bollywood actresses like Ananya Panday and Sharvari Wagh were spotted flaunting their Labubu dolls. Well, if you wanna jump on the bandwagon, let's discover where and how you can buy Labubu toys in India.

How, where to buy Labubu dolls?

Although, Pop Mart, the prominent Chinese retail company, is the primary distributer of the toy, acquiring an original one in India can be a challenging job. However, several online platforms offer Labubu toys within the country and you can get yourself a good deal.

For instance, Bear Hugs provides both plush and vinyl Labubu dolls, with prices starting at Rs 2,299. Other sellers including Kalakaar, Hype Fly India, Culture Circle, Crep Dog Crew, InaBox Store, Dawntown, The Mainstream Marketplace, and LittleBox India, have also started selling the toys as popularity grows day by day.

You can easily get yourself your very own Labubu on Amazon India.