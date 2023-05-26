Kylian Mbappé lookalike in Pakistan will make you do a double take, video is viral

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has the power to boost even the most simple videos. Cute animal videos, dance videos, or celebrity lookalike clips and postings. Our infatuation with celebrities is a never-ending one. Even their impersonators have felt the love, as seen by viral videos. If you are a frequent social media user, you are probably aware of how celebrity doppelgangers quickly go popular. Videos showing celebrity lookalikes, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai, have perplexed internet users and have been extensively shared. These days, a man from Pakistan is getting immensely viral because he resembles French football player Kylian Mbappé. You won't believe us? then watch this video here:

Shared on Instagram, the video shows the unidentified man sitting somewhere at a public gathering. His facial features and hairstyle will make you believe for quite some time that he is the doe-eyed legendary footballer.

"Mbappé in Pakistan" reads the video caption.

The video has been viewed millions of times. People were astonished at the uncanny resemblance of the unidentified man with Mbappé. Most of the comments were all about how netizens were confused to see Mbappé participating in a public rally in Pakistan.

"Mbape in psl opening ceremony," read a comment on the video with laughing emoticons. "Aliyan mbappe," wrote another. "Enough internet for the day," wrote a third with a laughing emoticon.