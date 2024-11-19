Days after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa- a massive success on the box office- a viral clip of RJ Lucky mimicking voices of celebrities to sing the ‘Mere Dholna’ song from the film is gaining netizens’ attention online.

The video, shared on Instagram by RJ Lucky himself, starts with him singing the song in RJD Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s voice. What followed next was him mimicking cricketer MS Dhoni’s voice.

Next, he sang it in Arvind Kejriwal’s voice too! Again, showcasing his surreal talent, he sang the song in Navjot Singh Sidhu's and Kangana Ranaut’s voice as well, leaving netizens stunned.

"Mere Dholna 3.0 PART 2", the video was titled.

Mere Dholna is a popular song from the film, originally sung by Shreya Ghosal and Sonu Nigam.

Here’s how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot help but obsess over RJ Lucky’s incredible talent.

“Unbeatable “, a user commented.

“Mazaa aa gaya bhai”, another wrote.

A third joined, “what a talent”