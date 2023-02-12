'Kya ada hai': Duck shows off its ‘jalwa’ in the cutest ramp walk ever, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is a goldmine of videos that can instantly make you giggle. And, as always, we're here to help you get through a dull day. Well, in a clip that has gone viral online, a duck can be seen doing a stylish walk just like a model on a ramp. The adorable clip is shared on Twitter by user named Buitengebieden and it has amassed a whopping 1.2 million views.

In the 14-second video, a duck is seen walking on an empty street with utmost swag and style. It’s not known when and where the clip is from, but the video has delighted people on the internet and is going viral. We are self - assured that the short segment is the sweetest thing you will see today. "Top model" Buitengebieden captioned the clip on Twitter.

The video has been shared back on February 10. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were delighted after watching the clip and they took to the comments section to express the same.

“I am limited edition with an attitude,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow..What a swag catwalk. This duck is going to give the top models a run for their money,” expressed another. “She must be a model in past life.. somethings never change” commented a third. “So cute, loved the walk” wrote a fourth.

