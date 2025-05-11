Kusha Kapila's photo with Mallika Dua, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Veer Mehra, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Abhishek Upmanyu has sparked intense interest.

Influencer-turned-actress Kusha Kapila's dating life has become a subject of intense speculation after her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia, with rumours linking her to Arjun Kapoor, who publicly denied the speculation. Recently, Kusha's photo with Mallika Dua, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Veer Mehra, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Abhishek Upmanyu has sparked intense interest. While fans speculate about a potential creative collaboration, the real focus is on Upmanyu and Bassi's presence in the group picture, as both comedians have been rumoured to be romantically linked to the actress.



Taking to Instagram stories, Kusha Kapila’s Thank You For Coming co-star Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture featuring Kusha alongside comedians including Bassi and Upmanyu. A social media user sparked the discussion on Reddit as the pic went viral. The caption read, “Just saw Shehnaz Gill's Instagram story. I know how Urooj used to indirectly throw shade at Kusha for hooking up with Abhishek while being married but ever since both Abhishek and Kusha have broken up with their former partners, is there any chance something's brewing between them?” Quickly after, mixed reactions poured in, with most users stating that Kusha and Bassi are indeed dating.









A viral Reddit post from last year claimed that Anubhav Singh Bassi and Kusha Kapila went on a Goa vacation together, with onlookers noticing their closeness. However, there's no confirmation about this speculation, which gained traction amid Kapila's ongoing divorce. Before the recent rumours, Kusha was linked to allegedly hitting on Abhishek Upmanyu while he was dating Urooj Ashfaq. Urooj had hinted at this in a stand-up set, describing a married woman flirting with Upmanyu at a party, leading many to speculate it was Kapila. However, Kapila later denied these claims on a podcast with Sakshi Shivadasani and Naina Bhan.



Kusha Kapila addressed rumours about allegedly hitting on Abhishek Upmanyu while he was dating Urooj Ashfaq. Kapila denied the claims, stating they were based on assumptions and not about her. She expressed frustration that the rumours have affected her online friendships and performances. The speculation about her dating life started after her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia, with links to Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Arjun Kapoor, which Kapoor denied.

