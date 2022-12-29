Kundan Lal Jaggi, Kundan Lal Gujral, the 'inventors' of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani

You enter a restaurant or order online the first thing that comes to your mind when you are in the mood to eat any Indian cuisine is Chicken- the delicious butter chicken, tandoori chicken and more. But do you know who and when were these marvellous and delicious dishes were created? Let’s know about them below.

Kundan Lal Gujral (c.1902 - 1997), was an Indian chef and restaurateur based in New Delhi. He co-created various Indian recipes, including Butter chicken, Paneer makhani, Tandoori chicken, and Dal makhani, with Kundan Lal Jaggi (10 September 1924 – 4 March 2018), which have since gained popularity across the globe.

In order to honour the culinary legacy of the late Kundan Lal Jaggi as well as the tenacity and creativity of the Hindu Punjabi refugees, Daryaganj Restaurant, a North Indian restaurant was opened in New Delhi.

Kundan Lal Gujral and Kundal Lal Jaggi’s invention:

Dal Makhani

Kundan Lal Jaggi experimented and developed a new dish utilising "maa ki dal" in response to consumer feedback (black gram). With a combination of tomatoes, butter, red kidney beans, and a few herbs and spices, he cooked the dal slowly over the tandoor for the entire night. The creamy-textured, delicious dal was the result of overnight simmering. As a vegetarian alternative to Butter Chicken, he gave it the moniker Dal Makhani (buttery in Hindi). The mildly spiced pulse meal known as dal makhani, which is prepared with tart tomatoes, butter, and rich cream, is also linked to Gujral. A meal called the famous dal makhani is created with dairy products and a variety of spices.

Tandoori Chicken

Famous culinary creations of Kundan Lal Gujral include tandoori chicken, murgh makhani, and dal makhani. In a modest eatery in Gora Bazaar, Peshawar, Gujral got his start as a chef. He conducted an experiment by skewering slices of marinated chicken in yoghurt and placing them inside a tandoor (which was previously used only for Bread). The renowned dish tandoori chicken is the result of this trial. Another well-liked dish in Indian restaurants around the world is tandoori chicken.

Butter Chicken

Around closing time one evening, a bunch of starving refugees showed up at Jaggi's. To serve everyone, Jaggi prepared gravy using tomatoes, butter, and a few spices. He gave this sauce a distinctive flavour by using the remaining tandoori chicken pieces. [3] Jaggi introduced this dish as Butter Chicken on the menu.