Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again taken a dig at Ola and its founder, Bhavish Aggarwal. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamra criticised Ola's lack of transparency regarding customer complaints. He stated, “Ola Electric hasn’t disclosed any plan to issue refunds or put an end date to current customer complaints. We don’t even know if there is a plan… All I can do is let @bhash know that he has to put out a public plan which doesn’t include employing me.”

This latest jab follows a heated exchange earlier this month between Kamra and Aggarwal over the quality of Ola's after-sales service. The argument ignited when Kamra replied to a post from Aggarwal showcasing Ola's gigafactory with a picture of several unserviced Ola Electric scooters.

In response to Kamra's tweet, Aggarwal labelled him a “failed stand-up comic” and claimed that his post was “paid.” He defended Ola Electric, stating the company is expanding its service network and will soon resolve all backlogs.

However, this public feud has had financial repercussions for Ola. Following the dispute, Ola Electric Mobility's shares fell sharply.