The ongoing online clash between comedian Kunal Kamra and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reignited again as Kamra criticised the company for allegedly failing to address customer issues with its scooters. Kamra, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), questioned why Ola Electric had not disclosed plans for refunds or solutions to customer complaints. He tagged Aggarwal and urged him to share a public plan, humorously adding that the plan should not involve employing him.

Kamra also reacted to a viral claim that Ola has started employing bouncers at its service centres to manage unusual situations. He sarcastically asked if any journalist could verify the claim, calling it "truly unique" and suggesting a divide between the sales team and bouncers handling customer service.

Please can a journalist fact check this.

If true this is truly unique -

Sales team for sales & Bouncers for after sales https://t.co/AGz6oKiKxP — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 20, 2024

The exchange between Kamra and Aggarwal began earlier this month when Kamra tagged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Department of Consumer Affairs, asking users to share their complaints about Ola scooters. Kamra questioned the treatment of Indian consumers and shared a picture of EV scooters parked outside an Ola showroom, highlighting the impact on daily wage workers who depend on two-wheelers.

Aggarwal responded by accusing Kamra of being paid to criticise Ola and mockingly offered him a job after his "failed comedy career."

The heated back-and-forth has sparked widespread attention on social media, drawing reactions from many notable figures.