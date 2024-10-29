This exchange follows a recent online spat between Kamra and Aggarwal on X, where Kamra highlighted the buildup of Ola Electric scooters outside an alleged Ola store

Comedian Kunal Kamra playfully agreed to Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's "offer to work" at Ola's service centre if the company met four key service conditions. This exchange follows a recent online spat between Kamra and Aggarwal on X, where Kamra highlighted the buildup of Ola Electric scooters outside an alleged Ola store. In response, Aggarwal invited Kamra to work at Ola’s service centre, remarking that he would "pay better than your flop shows pay you."

In a light-hearted tweet on Monday, Kamra stated he felt like an Ola employee after being tagged in complaints "thousands of times." He noted, "I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with Ola,” adding that Ola could solidify this collaboration by committing to four service improvements.

I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with OLA…

After being tagged thousands of times I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee.

OLA can seal this collaboration by committing to the below action points & looking forward to joining. pic.twitter.com/flqOgIkUo6 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 28, 2024

Kamra’s proposed action points included a commitment from Ola to complete all scooter repairs within seven days of a service request. If a repair took longer, customers would receive either a temporary replacement scooter or daily reimbursement of Rs 500 until repairs were finished. For delays, he added that customers should receive Rs 500 per day, with a maximum compensation of Rs 50,000.

Kamra also suggested that each new Ola Electric scooter should come with two types of insurance: one for the vehicle and another covering service, with service insurance being free for customers.

Kamra's comments sparked more attention on Ola Electric’s service issues, with some customers supporting the comedian’s call for improvements.