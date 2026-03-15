Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa's father alleges 'love jihad' as she marries mulsim boyfriend Farman Khan in Kerala

Prayagraj Kumbh Mela viral sensation girl Monalisa Bhonsle married a Muslim man name Farman Khan in an interfaith ceremony going against her family. Her ather, Jai Singh Bhosle have alleged of 'love jihad'.

Prayagraj Kumbh Mela viral sensation girl Monalisa Bhonsle married a Muslim man name Farman Khan in an interfaith ceremony on March 11, at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Poovar, near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Monalisa's father, Jai Singh Bhosle was against this marriage and have alleged of 'love jihad'.

What did Monalisa's father said?

Jai ingh Bhonsle have sought intervention of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to bring Monalisa back from Kerala safely, as he alleged that his daughter is a victim of 'love-jihad', as was lured by Muslim man into marriage and to convert her into Islam.

As India Today reprots, he said. “I was told that my daughter was acting in two films. She herself had said some people were teaching her acting and dance. They said they would train her so she could work in films in the future. I did not know something like this would happen."

Monalisa Bhonsle marries Muslim boyfriend

18-year-old Monalisa Bhonsle, who hails from Maheshwar town in Madhya Pradesh and belongs to the nomadic Pardhi community, married Farman Khan. Monalisa Bhonsle is popularly known as Kumbh Mela girl, after she became viral for her beauty. From selling rudraksha beads and garlands to entering the entertainment industry, she rose to overnight fame. She is now set to enter Malayalam cinema with P. Binu Varghese's 'Nagamma', alongside actor Kailash. She is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Sanoj Mishra's upcoming film, 'The Diary of Manipur.'

As per her father, Monalisa was shooting for her debut film in Kerala, her father traced her to forcibly bring her back to Madhya Pradesh. Monalisa and her boyfriend then approached the police and later married in the presence of several ministers.

Monalisa rejects 'love jihad' claims

Monalisa rejected claims of 'love jihad' and said that it was her decision to marry Farman. She aso clarified that none of them have changed their releigion, and the marriage was conducted with Hindu customs and traditions. She alleged that her father forcibly wanted her to marry paternal aunt's son.

She said, '“Our marriage was solemnised according to Hindu rituals. To be honest, he didn't actually want to marry me, but I was the one who insisted. I practically forced him to marry me.'