Kumar Vishwas gets gold chain from emotional Kolkata woman, watch viral video

Kumar Vishwas viral video

Some say the appreciation of the art consumer is greater than the riches for artists. But Dr Kumar Vishwas got both the riches and appreciation from a Kolkata woman who had been following the poet-politician for more than 10 years. The emotional video has gone viral.

The video shows the emotional fan of Dr Kumar Vishwas talking to her idol with reverence. Dr Vishwas, showing that is one of the most humble celebrities in the country, affectionately called her his sister.

The woman can be heard saying, "You are the real gold, we are nothing."

"I have got everything today," she added.

As the woman broke down, Dr Vishwas embraced her affectionately and said she was his sister and he would meet her whenever he comes to Kolkata.

Pragya Tripathi, who tweeted the video, attacked AAP without naming it.

"You used to say he quit the party as he was denied the Rajya Sabha seat, dear sir, this was God's plan. A thousand Rajya Sabhas can be sacrificed for this kind of affection," she wrote in Hindi.

Kumar Vishwas is the founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, which is now in power in Delhi and Punjab. He had fallen out with party chief Arvind Kejriwal and is now one of his most bitter critics.

Kumar Vishwas is the country's most popular Hindi poet. He often appears on national television.