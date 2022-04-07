Kuch toh log kahenge: Shashi Tharoor on viral video of him in conversation with Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha

The video has gone viral on social media with many superimposing movie songs and taking digs.

Two days after a video of him in conversation with NCP's Supriya Sule during Lok Sabha proceedings went viral, the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Thursday clarified that she was asking him a policy question.

Subsequently, he leaned over to hear her as she was speaking softly so as not to disturb the debate.

In a tweet, he also posted lyrics of a popular song from Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer 'Amar Prem' - 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna', and tagged Sule.

"For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's and my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next," Tharoor said in a tweet.

"She was speaking softly so as not to disturb Farooq Sahib, so I leaned over to hear her," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

The video clip is from Tuesday when a short-duration discussion was held in the Lower House on 'Situation in Ukraine' and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was participating in the debate.

(With PTI inputs)