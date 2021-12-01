'Kuch to sharam karo': Woman gets brutally trolled for wearing 'mehndi blouse' with saree - WATCH

The wedding season in India has officially begun and people are always looking for inspiration to look different than the rest, their most beautiful self, during the weddings - of friends, family, or relatives. Now, a video has gone viral on social media which shows a woman wearing a henna (mehndi) blouse with her saree.

Mehndi is one of the most beautiful occasions that one enjoys during a wedding. Earlier, the custom was limited to hands and feet, however, with this video, it seems that the mehndi blouse is soon going to be a bold fashion choice for many.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named thanos_jatt. So far, the video has more than 1,900 likes on it. Several users are also trolling the woman for her bold choice and mocking her in the comment section. One hilariously said, "how to save silai ka pesa."

There were several other comments on the post as well. One user commented, "Fashion ke naam pe kuch bhi ??? Kuch to sharam karo," while another said, "Why wear sari paint fullbbody with mehandi shamless."

Watch the video here.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the woman could be seen boldly carrying a henna design in place of her blouse on her body. The woman discarded the traditional blouse and wore a henna design on the front and back instead.

The woman could be seen dressed in a white saree with henna drawn over her upper body, including shoulders and forearms, which makes it seem like a designer blouse.