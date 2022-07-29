Search icon
Kshama Bindu, woman who married herself, all set for her solo honeymoon in Goa

After marrying herself, the 24-year-old is looking forward to her solo honeymoon and exploring this new chapter of her life.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Picture: File Photo

Kshama Bhindu, who performed India's first'sologamy' marriage on June 11 in Gujarat, is all set for her solo honeymoon. After marrying herself, the 24-year-old is looking forward to her solo honeymoon and exploring this new chapter of her life.

Kshama, who has been confident and happy in the place she has built for herself, is very much excited for honeymoon. Bhindu stated in an interview that she is really thrilled about her honeymoon, which will begin on August 7. Kshama is also equally excited for her birthday on August 10. Her bucket list for the Goa vacation is complete. She has already selected all of the destinations she wishes to visit on her honeymoon.

"I will spend a lot of time at the vibrant Arambol beach, where I can wear a bikini without anyone ogling at me. The beach hosts many events and is one of my favorite and dream destinations in Goa," she said. 

Kshama is worried about the annoying questions she will be asked about her 'spouse'. Kshama explained, "When I am on a honeymoon, people will know I am married and will obviously ask about my husband. I will get a chance then to explain to them all about sologamy and why I married myself".

