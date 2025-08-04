Korean teacher goes viral for teaching Bhojpuri to students, netizens say 'PK ka end yaad aagya' watch video

A video of a Korean man teaching children basic Bhojpuri greetings and phrases in a fun, engaging way has gone viral.

A South Korean content creator has gained widespread attention online after posting a touching video of himself instructing a Korean group in Bhojpuri. The creator, Yechan C. Lee, is seen leading the group, which includes children, through fundamental Bhojpuri greetings in a classroom-like environment.

Korean man teaches Bhopuri phrases

The video starts with Lee explaining the lesson's objective, stating, "How to have four basic conversations in India. When we meet someone for the first time, we say hello. In India, we say, 'ka ho?' Very nice, very nice." As the lesson continues, the group repeats each Bhojpuri phrase after Lee, mirroring his pronunciation with evident joy.

He continues, "When we meet that same person again, then we say, how have you been? In India, we say, 'ka hal ba?' Amazing. Okay, now we have to reply. We say, 'theek ba?' Fantastic. So sad, but we have to say goodbye to our friend. How do we say goodbye in India? 'Khush Raho.'" The group echoes each Bhojpuri phrase in unison, generating a playful and engaging moment captured on camera.

The video, accompanied by the caption, "Teaching Bhojpuri to Korean kids #korean #kdrama #bhojpuri #bihar. Had a lovely opportunity to share my journey as a YouTube creator with Korean kids and also make a short video teaching them Bhojpuri," has swiftly gained over 6 lakh views on social media platforms.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Bhojpuri is more famous out of India."

Another user added, "Not in India, this is only in Bihar side but cute."

"A Korean guy teaching Korean kids Bhojpuri in English with an Indian accent," said a seperate user.

"India’s linguistic richness reaching Korea. Amazing effort," wrote a forth user.