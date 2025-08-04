How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...
IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become only second Indian to achieve this unique record...
Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals
Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi's high-security zone, writes to Home Minister Amit Shah
Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son with shocking racist abuse
Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana says...
Mass Walkout at Boeing: Over 3000 US factory workers vote to strike due to...; Will Boeing’s F-15, F-47 jet production be delayed?
Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
Delhi Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Air quality shifts to 'moderate'
Korean teacher goes viral for teaching Bhojpuri to students, netizens say 'PK ka end yaad aagya' watch video
VIRAL
A video of a Korean man teaching children basic Bhojpuri greetings and phrases in a fun, engaging way has gone viral.
A South Korean content creator has gained widespread attention online after posting a touching video of himself instructing a Korean group in Bhojpuri. The creator, Yechan C. Lee, is seen leading the group, which includes children, through fundamental Bhojpuri greetings in a classroom-like environment.
The video starts with Lee explaining the lesson's objective, stating, "How to have four basic conversations in India. When we meet someone for the first time, we say hello. In India, we say, 'ka ho?' Very nice, very nice." As the lesson continues, the group repeats each Bhojpuri phrase after Lee, mirroring his pronunciation with evident joy.
He continues, "When we meet that same person again, then we say, how have you been? In India, we say, 'ka hal ba?' Amazing. Okay, now we have to reply. We say, 'theek ba?' Fantastic. So sad, but we have to say goodbye to our friend. How do we say goodbye in India? 'Khush Raho.'" The group echoes each Bhojpuri phrase in unison, generating a playful and engaging moment captured on camera.
The video, accompanied by the caption, "Teaching Bhojpuri to Korean kids #korean #kdrama #bhojpuri #bihar. Had a lovely opportunity to share my journey as a YouTube creator with Korean kids and also make a short video teaching them Bhojpuri," has swiftly gained over 6 lakh views on social media platforms.
Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Bhojpuri is more famous out of India."
Another user added, "Not in India, this is only in Bihar side but cute."
"A Korean guy teaching Korean kids Bhojpuri in English with an Indian accent," said a seperate user.
"India’s linguistic richness reaching Korea. Amazing effort," wrote a forth user.