Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become only second Indian to achieve this unique record...

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi's high-security zone, writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son with shocking racist abuse

Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana says...

Mass Walkout at Boeing: Over 3000 US factory workers vote to strike due to...; Will Boeing’s F-15, F-47 jet production be delayed?

Shah Rukh Khan calls THIS Bollywood star 'bigger actor' than him; not Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Delhi Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi-NCR, Air quality shifts to 'moderate'

Korean teacher goes viral for teaching Bhojpuri to students, netizens say 'PK ka end yaad aagya' watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

How Shibu Soren launched movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand as...

This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the scheme

This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the schem

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight at WCL finals

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink

Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this drink

Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress that left everyone breathless

Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress th

HomeViral

VIRAL

Korean teacher goes viral for teaching Bhojpuri to students, netizens say 'PK ka end yaad aagya' watch video

A video of a Korean man teaching children basic Bhojpuri greetings and phrases in a fun, engaging way has gone viral.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Korean teacher goes viral for teaching Bhojpuri to students, netizens say 'PK ka end yaad aagya' watch video

TRENDING NOW

A South Korean content creator has gained widespread attention online after posting a touching video of himself instructing a Korean group in Bhojpuri. The creator, Yechan C. Lee, is seen leading the group, which includes children, through fundamental Bhojpuri greetings in a classroom-like environment.

Korean man teaches Bhopuri phrases

The video starts with Lee explaining the lesson's objective, stating, "How to have four basic conversations in India. When we meet someone for the first time, we say hello. In India, we say, 'ka ho?' Very nice, very nice." As the lesson continues, the group repeats each Bhojpuri phrase after Lee, mirroring his pronunciation with evident joy.

He continues, "When we meet that same person again, then we say, how have you been? In India, we say, 'ka hal ba?' Amazing. Okay, now we have to reply. We say, 'theek ba?' Fantastic. So sad, but we have to say goodbye to our friend. How do we say goodbye in India? 'Khush Raho.'" The group echoes each Bhojpuri phrase in unison, generating a playful and engaging moment captured on camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yechan C. Lee (@40kahani)

The video, accompanied by the caption, "Teaching Bhojpuri to Korean kids #korean #kdrama #bhojpuri #bihar. Had a lovely opportunity to share my journey as a YouTube creator with Korean kids and also make a short video teaching them Bhojpuri," has swiftly gained over 6 lakh views on social media platforms.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Bhojpuri is more famous out of India."

Another user added, "Not in India, this is only in Bihar side but cute."

"A Korean guy teaching Korean kids Bhojpuri in English with an Indian accent," said a seperate user.

"India’s linguistic richness reaching Korea. Amazing effort," wrote a forth user.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines
After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'
Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral
11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' as they support Saiyaara
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink
Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this drink
Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress that left everyone breathless
Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress th
7 must-watch Korean food dramas that’ll have you ordering ramyeon at midnight
7 must-watch Korean food dramas that’ll have you ordering ramyeon at midnight
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE